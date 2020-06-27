KC police investigating homicide after man found dead in apartment near 26th and Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found dead in an east side apartment Friday night.

Police were called to the area of E. 26th Street and Benton Boulevard before 7:30 p.m. Friday night on a report of an unresponsive person.

According to police, a maintenance worker found a man unresponsive inside of an apartment home. EMS declared the man dead.

KCPD said detectives are investigating this as a homicide due to the suspicious nature of the scene. They did not provide further details.

The department is waiting for crime scene investigators and a medical examiner to get a full scope of the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact KCPD’s Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.