KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, will postpone trash services for the remainder of the week due to the upcoming snow storm.

Recycling and scheduled bulky item pickup appointments from Tuesday to Friday will also be canceled. The city will resume normal trash services next week.

The change comes as city crews instead shift their focus to preparing for winter weather.

Kansas City snow plow crews were already preparing on Monday. Maggie Green, spokesperson for the city, said crews will start pre-treating roads on Tuesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of the Kansas City area. Snow is expected to develop overnight Tuesday and accumulate into Wednesday. Cold weather will likely add insult to injury.

