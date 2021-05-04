Kansas City Power & Light District offering teacher appreciation deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — May 4 doesn’t just belong to Star Wars; it’s also Teacher Appreciation Day!

Along with many national brands, businesses in the Power & Light District downtown Kansas City are also offering specials as a way to say “thank you” to local educators.

The deals run from May 3-9. All a teacher has to do is show a school ID. Their official identification will get them any of the following:

801 Chophouse: 15% off food purchase

15% off food purchase Bristol Seafood+Steak+Social: 15% off food purchase, dine-in or carryout, May 3 – 7 only.

15% off food purchase, dine-in or carryout, May 3 – 7 only. County Road Ice House: 15% off food purchase, dine-in or carryout

15% off food purchase, dine-in or carryout Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint: Complimentary Margarita Flight with a pre-booked reservation of 4+ people. Must make reservation in advance through Tara Knipp at TKnipp@kansascitylive.com

Complimentary Margarita Flight with a pre-booked reservation of 4+ people. Must make reservation in advance through Tara Knipp at TKnipp@kansascitylive.com Johnny’s Tavern: 20% off entire bill

20% off entire bill McFadden’s: 50% off entire bill

50% off entire bill Onelife Fitness: New Membership Deal! Start your membership for $0 to join and for only $34.99/mo.($10 off retail)!

New Membership Deal! Start your membership for $0 to join and for only $34.99/mo.($10 off retail)! PBR Big Sky: Complimentary bottle with pre-booked table on Friday, May 7. For table reservation, contact info@pbrbigskykc.com

Complimentary bottle with pre-booked table on Friday, May 7. For table reservation, contact info@pbrbigskykc.com Pizza Bar: 50% off a pizza

50% off a pizza Polished Edge Fine Jewelry: Complimentary pair of Mariana crystal stud earrings with your purchase.

Complimentary pair of Mariana crystal stud earrings with your purchase. The Dubliner: 50% off entire bill (regular price)

50% off entire bill (regular price) Yard House: Complimentary appetizer, one per table.

These local brands add to the list of chains offering free food and other deals nationwide. Educators can receive thanks in the form of donuts, burgers, chicken and more.

Other local restaurants and brands not listed in this story may also offer specials. This is not a comprehensive list for all of the KC metro. Check your favorite eatery or small business to see if they are joining the trend.

