Conservationists ask residents to “turn off the lights at night”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Prime time for spring migration in most North American bird species is mid-April through mid-June, with the majority of birds closely following major bird flyaways.

Kansas City happens to be one of these major flyover states, with over 250 species that either return to the area to nest or pass through on migration.

“Missouri is blessed to have both fall and spring migrations of waterfowl, shorebirds, raptors and songbirds that use wetlands,” said Bill Graham, media specialist at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). “Our public wetland conservation areas are in place and ready to benefit all those migrants.”

Conservationists in the state have already begun preparing parks for this season’s incoming fowls, but Mary Nemecek with the Burroughs Audubon Society of Greater Kansas City said residents can do even more.

“Turn off your outside lights, keep blinds closed,” she said. “If you’re in an office building, turning off your office light or closing your blinds at night, if the office wants to leave the lights on, is really helpful.”

Data aggregated by BirdSafeKC, a group aimed at reducing bird collisions in the Kansas City metro, shows over 300 bird carcasses were discovered outside downtown Kansas City structures during the 2021 spring migration season – more than any other migratory season in the past three years.

Of those collisions, data shows about 14% of bird carcasses found were of an unidentifiable species, nearly 9% were Swainson’s Thrush, and roughly 7% were Common Yellowthroats.

“If you have a window that birds are prone to hit, doing some sort of mitigation, so they know there’s a window there, whether it’s putting decals on it or some people will hang strips in front of it, so they know it’s not a flyway,” Nemecek said. “So, it’s when they can either see the vegetation reflected in it, or it’s a window with a window behind it, and they think it’s a freeway, and it’s not.”

Nemecek said light mitigation is important because glare and poorly directed lighting can refract off water droplets in the atmosphere, creating a cone of light that disorients the birds’ directional flight patterns.

“It causes them to lose directional flight and there’s been cases of towers down in western Kansas where the light will form what they call a ‘cone,’ especially, like I said, when there’s moisture in the air, and some of those birds have been found impaled on corn stalks because they just lost directional flight, and they thought they were flying straight and they flew straight into the ground,” she said.

Aside from light and reflection mitigation, Graham said residents can help make birds’ migration more comfortable by installing hummingbird feeders and bird baths in their yards.

He said planting native wildflowers, shrubs, and trees that host insects and provide critical food sources for migrating birds from spring into nesting season, can also assist in the transition.

“Seed food sources are diminished by spring and insects are very important for migration and nesting success,” he said. “Non-native plant species host few insect species.”

Nemecek said the more native plants you have, the more variety of insects you have and the bigger draw that is for wildlife.

“Oak trees post over 500 species of caterpillar,” she said. “You’d never know it if you have an oak tree in your yard.”

“Chances are, you’ve never seen a caterpillar on it, but native plants always have insects they like to eat on them.”

Lastly, the conservation department urges people to keep house cats indoors to prevent them from harming birds. Other options include purchasing a catio, or outdoor enclosures that keeps cats and birds from interacting with one another, or leash training.

“House cats roaming free are major predators for songbirds, including songbirds passing through during spring migration,” Graham said.

Individuals interested in learning more about birdwatching can visit the Burroughs Audubon Society of Greater KC’s Nature Center and Bird Sanctuary located at 7300 SW. West Park Road in Blue Springs.

“People can come and birdwatch, we’ve got tons of resources there, people that are knowledgeable, that can help them (newcomers) get started,” Nemecek said.

A ruby-throated hummingbird closes in on a flower before collecting its pollen. Bill Graham, media specialist at the Missouri Department of Conservation, said the species overwinter in Central and South America, and will soon be returning to Kansas City by early to mid-April. (Photo courtesy Mary Nemecek of the Burroughs Audubon Society of Greater Kansas City)

Other programs include a free bluebird program and nest house building workshop on March 12 at the Gorman Discovery Center, and a free birding workshop and hike scheduled for March 14 at Wallace State Park near Cameron.

“When you get up in the morning now, I think you’ll notice a lot more bird song than you did two or three weeks ago,” Nemecek said.