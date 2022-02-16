KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the region prepares for another round of winter weather, Kansas City is aggressively pre-treating roads and offering free parking at city-owned garages to keep vehicles out of the way for snow plows to get to work.

The city started salting the streets on Wednesday with the winter precipitation in the forecast for the late hours.

A fleet of over 300 snow removal vehicles will be on the clock, including the overnight hours, to rid the streets of snow and make them safe as possible.

The city provided a QR code for drivers needing to park their cars, to do so for free, at city-owned garages from 3 p.m. on Wednesday to 3 p.m. on Friday

Ed Wolf Garage 1100 Oak St. | West of City Hall

JE Dunn Garage 1100 Cherry St. | Northeast of City Hall

Auditorium Plaza Garage 1220 Wyandotte St. | Barney Allis Plaza

West Bottoms Garage 1601 State Line Rd. | Across from Hy-Vee Arena

Arts District Garage 17th Wyandotte | Kauffman Center

KC Live! Garage 151 E 13th St. | Under Power & Light

The city has also suspended trash and recycling collection on Thursday, February 17 and Friday, February 18. Residents with trash pick up on those days will be allowed four bags of trash to be collected next week.

Community Centers around Kansas City will be available as warming centers during regular business hours and an overflow shelter will be activated once shelters are full.