Kansas City Pride Parade returning in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Pride Parade is returning in 2021.

The Kansas City Pride Community Alliance announced the return of the parade will be on August 21, starting at 11 a.m.

The parade will start at Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard, travel south on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard, then head east to end at Theis Park.

Theis Park is the location of the two-day Kansas City Pride Festival that starts at the conclusion of the parade.

Registration forms and fees can be found online and must be submitted by 12:00 p.m. on August 14.