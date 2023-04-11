KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new grant seeks to help combat violent crime in Kansas City.

The U.S. Department of Justice awarded Aim 4 Peace $2 million to fight against the root causes of violence in the community.

The longstanding Kansas City Health Department crime prevention program aims to reduce shootings and homicides and reverse the violence epidemic in Kansas City.

A significant portion of the grant — $600,000 — will fund a contract with the Mattie Rhodes Center to assemble a Hispanic and Latino response team, which will meet with survivors of violent crime and reach out to Hispanic neighborhoods.

“This is the most important thing we can do. Making sure that children in (KCPS Superintendent) Dr. (Jennifer) Collier’s school have resources, know about conflict resolution opportunities, have mentorship opportunities like those from Mattie Rhodes,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

“That is why we’re here today, and that’s why we’re trying to do the work.”

Aim 4 Peace workers also respond to hospitals when there are shootings, help victims’ families and teach classes on life skills.