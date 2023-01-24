KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have dismissed assault charges against Danny Carey, the drummer for rock band Tool.

The court did not give a reason for the dismissal, saying the case is a closed confidential matter as of Jan. 23.

The decision to dismiss the case comes more than a year after officers arrested Carey for misdemeanor assault at Kansas City’s airport. Carey was allegedly involved in a fight with another man in a terminal on Dec. 12, 2021.

Airport police transported Carey to the Kansas City Police Department following the argument. The other man was not taken into custody, according to an airport spokesman at the time of the incident.

According to a ticket issued by officers, Carey intentionally inflicted injury when he allegedly yelled a homophobic slur at the victim while jabbing the victim in the chest with two fingers.

Carey was in the area for the revival of the Kansas-Missouri basketball showdown. He played with the KU Basketball Pep Band at the Missouri vs. Kansas college basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence the day before his arrest.