Kansas City protest at Plaza deemed unlawful assembly for fourth night in a row

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At about 10 p.m. Monday, police declared the protest at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City unlawful and order people to leave.

People began protesting for the fourth day around the Plaza around 3 p.m. Monday. It was a smaller crowd from the weekend but still a lively one.

Police tell FOX4 about 10 people have been arrested Monday, as of 9 p.m. More than 150 people were arrested over the weekend.

Some of Monday’s arrests involved people carrying projectiles such as rocks and urine rags that police believe they were going to throw at them.

Despite the arrests, police said the day’s protests were largely calm, and Mayor Quinton Lucas and KCPD Chief Rick Smith even came to the Plaza to talk with protesters.

The two even knelt with dozens, holding a t-shirt that read “I can’t breathe,” the words George Floyd said repeatedly moments before he died in Minneapolis police custody.

Lucas came back to the Plaza around 8:30 p.m. to speak with protesters again and this time took to the streets with them. Kansas City’s mayor marched down Main Street with a large, peaceful group before returning to the Plaza area.

Another group of protesters, however, didn’t have a quite so positive experience. They marched down Broadway, where police tried to stop them when they reached 31st Street, trying to keep them from Interstate 35.

The two groups came to a standoff for a time before agitated protesters eventually returned to the Plaza.

That’s where tensions escalated, and some protesters started throwing water bottles and other items at officers.

KCPD said things didn’t start to take a turn until protesters who weren’t with the mayor returned to the park.

Police deemed the protest an unlawful assembly at about 10 p.m. and deployed tear gas to urge the crowd to clear.