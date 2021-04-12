Kansas City protesters rally for Daunte Wright after Minnesota police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Protesters in Kansas City rallied in support of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man fatally shot by an officer in a Minneapolis suburb.

Brooklyn Center police said Monday the officer who shot Wright during a traffic stop apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun.

The group of protesters met at the Country Club Plaza, in the same area where many gathered for George Floyd less than a year ago.

They called for more police accountability and marched down area roads.

According to reports and body camera video, police stopped Wright on an outstanding warrant Sunday. He was being handcuffed outside of his car.

When he suddenly tried to get back in the car, an officer shot him. She later revealed she mistook her gun for her Taser, calling it an accident.

Chris Dizzle, who organized the Kansas City rally, questions that explanation.

“It was used as an excuse because there’s a weight difference between a gun and a Taser,” Dizzle said. “And then the Taser has black and yellow stripes on it, I know that for a fact.”

On Monday, the medical examiner ruled Wright’s death a homicide.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android