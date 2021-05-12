Kansas City Public Library announced June 1 as reopening date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library announced that nine of their ten locations will be welcoming the public back through the doors on June 1.

Library-goers will be able to retrieve holds, browse collections and access computers at the physical buildings.

The Trails West location will open on June 14 after renovations are completed.

“For more than a year, our team has been working incredibly hard to continue to provide vital services,” Joel Jones, deputy director for library services, said. “I’ve been blown away by what we’ve been able to accomplish, but our staff are really excited to welcome patrons back into the Library. They miss the smiling faces of so many patrons they have not seen for far too long.”

Masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged and indoor events and programs are expected to return at a later date.

Meeting and study rooms will not be available and food and drink will not be permitted.

“That’s our focus right now. Improving access to the many important services the Library provides. That means allowing people to come right in and pick up their holds without having to call or text first,” Jones said. “That means people being able to come in and sign up to use a computer without having to call in advance. That means people being able to browse the shelves or just find a quiet spot to relax and read.”

