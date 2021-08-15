Kansas City Public Library closing two branches after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library has closed its locations on Sugar Creek at 102 S. Sterling Ave., and on Trails West at 11401 E 23rd St. effective immediately, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member has not worked since Monday, August 9th.

The library said that although the transmission risk is low due to the library’s social distancing and mask requirements inside, anyone who may have been in contact with the employee will be contacted.

Both branches will reopen after the library can complete proper contact tracing and cleaning, as well as ensuring adequate staffing.

The Trails West branch’s Kids Café will be closed for the time being, but other locations are available.

More information and updates regarding the closure can be found at kclibrary.org/coronavirus.