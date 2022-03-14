KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library will no longer require masks be worn inside any of their 10 buildings starting Monday, March 14.

Masks will be optional for staff and visitors.

The library’s mandate had been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, but the decision to drop the mandate comes after the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and discussions with local health leaders.

Since the updated guidelines were posted, a majority of local county and school district masking policies have expired.