Kansas City Public Library offering free coloring books featuring local women’s suffrage leaders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When you think of women's suffrage, you probably think of Susan B. Anthony, but there were plenty of local women who were a part of the movement, too.

Now, the Kansas City Public Library has a new coloring book highlighting the efforts of eight local women's suffrage advocates ahead of the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

The coloring books were produced by Missouri Valley Special Collections, the library's local history archive.

"The women here locally had levels of involvement. Many of them led local suffrage groups or were just active in the women's movement here locally," said Jeremy Drouin, who manages Missouri Valley Special Collections.

The women highlighted in the book include Ida Bowman Becks, Sarah Chandler Coates, Phoebe Jane Ess, Mary Tiera Farrow, Emma Lard Longan, Alma Nash, Mathilde "Dolly" Dallmeyer Shelden and Emma Siggins White.

The books are available free of charge at all KC Public Library locations. You can also download coloring pages here.

