Kansas City Public Schools adjusting in-person class plans following health department guidance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools leaders continue to debate options, and are delaying on announcing a decision as to whether kids will return to the classroom this fall.

FOX4 obtained an email sent to parents where the district said it intended to release a plan Monday, but the Kansas City Health Department gave new guidance recommending against having students in schools, forcing it to reconsider.

The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in our region. Given this fact, we need to adjust our reopening plans. We had intended to offer in-person learning options, but those are no longer advised at the moment. Instead, we will pivot and adjust our reopening plans throughout the next week in collaboration with the health department, our staff, our Board of Directors and local officials. We are committed to keeping you updated along the way. As always, our goal is to protect the health of our community while continuing to provide a great public education for our children. Excerpt from email sent to Kansas City Public Schools parents

The school board met by phone last week to go over potential plans.

KCPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said previously that the district was considering a number of options, including having parents opt their students in to virtual learning, staggered schedules or going online completely.

FOX4 is meeting with Bedell on Monday, and will have updates on his revised outlook throughout the day.

Bedell said last week that canceling in-person learning entirely would be the last option and would only happen in a “worst case scenario.”

In order to have students attend classes during the week and operate on a normal schedule, other parents would have to sign their children up for virtual classes.

Bedell said that nearly 50% of students currently enrolled in the district would have to opt for virtual classes if the district tried to keep a regular Monday through Friday schedule.