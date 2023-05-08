KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District announces details about upcoming graduation ceremonies.
All of the district’s graduation ceremonies will take place the week of May 15. It will be a busy week for the school district and its graduating seniors.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, May 15
- Middle College at Manual Career & Technical Center
- 5 p.m.
- UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO
Tuesday, May 16
- Paseo Academy of Fine & Performing Arts
- 4 p.m.
- UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO
- Lincoln College Preparatory Academy
- 7 p.m.
- UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO
Wednesday, May 17
- Southeast High School
- 4 p.m.
- UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO
- East High School
- 7 p.m.
- UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO
Thursday, May 18
- Central Academy of Excellence
- 4 p.m.
- UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO
- Northeast High School
- 7 p.m.
- UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO
Congratulations to all of this year’s graduating seniors and the Class of 2023.