KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District announces details about upcoming graduation ceremonies.

All of the district’s graduation ceremonies will take place the week of May 15. It will be a busy week for the school district and its graduating seniors.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 15

Middle College at Manual Career & Technical Center 5 p.m. UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO



Tuesday, May 16

Paseo Academy of Fine & Performing Arts 4 p.m. UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO



Lincoln College Preparatory Academy 7 p.m. UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO



Wednesday, May 17

Southeast High School 4 p.m. UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO



East High School 7 p.m. UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO



Thursday, May 18

Central Academy of Excellence 4 p.m. UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO



Northeast High School 7 p.m. UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO



Congratulations to all of this year’s graduating seniors and the Class of 2023.