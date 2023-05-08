KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District announces details about upcoming graduation ceremonies.

All of the district’s graduation ceremonies will take place the week of May 15. It will be a busy week for the school district and its graduating seniors.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 15

  • Middle College at Manual Career & Technical Center
    • 5 p.m.
    • UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO

Tuesday, May 16

  • Paseo Academy of Fine & Performing Arts
    • 4 p.m.
    • UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO
  • Lincoln College Preparatory Academy
    • 7 p.m.
    • UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO

Wednesday, May 17

  • Southeast High School
    • 4 p.m.
    • UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO
  • East High School
    • 7 p.m.
    • UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO

Thursday, May 18

  • Central Academy of Excellence
    • 4 p.m.
    • UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO
  • Northeast High School
    • 7 p.m.
    • UMKC’s Swinney Center, at 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO

Congratulations to all of this year’s graduating seniors and the Class of 2023.