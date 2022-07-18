KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents and family will get the opportunity to ask questions about the upcoming 2022-2023 school year at the Enrollment Fair that starts Monday and goes through Wednesday.

District and school employees will be hosting the Fair at the Manual Career and Technical Center at 1215 East Truman Road, Kansas City, Missouri, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At the fair, community partners will be available to provide information about before- and after-school care, school-based health services, and many other resources.

KCPS can also help already-enrolled families update their addresses before the first day of school on Monday, August 22, 2022.

The school district will call parents/guardians of all enrolled students to make sure their addresses are correct. Address verification helps staffing and helps routes buses for the first day of school.

Families needing to update their address can provide any of the following documents:

Current utility bill: electric, water, or gas. (Disconnect or shutoff notices will not be accepted. Bills must be within the last 30 days)

Valid Property Deed

Current Real Estate Tax Receipt

Mortgage Statement/Bill

Signed Residential Lease Agreement

Personal Property Tax Receipt (Past year)

Homeowner’s/Rental Insurance Policy (Current year)

Social Services, Social Security Statement, or Other Legal/Court Documents (TANF, SNAP letter)

Pay stub/Paycheck (within 30 days)

Bank statement (within 30 days)

More information is available online.

