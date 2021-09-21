Kansas City Public Schools teams up with RideKC to combat bus driver shortage

KANSAS CITY, MO– Kansas City Public Schools one of the many districts nationwide feeling the effects of a bus driver shortage.

Since the beginning of the school year, the shortage has impacted games, caused hours-long delays and missed routes.

The district already partnered with an area cab companies to get children to school, now they are partnering with ride kc to make sure all the extracurricular activities and athletic games can still happen.

“At RideKC, the ATA, rather than just being off on an island as a transit agency, we need to weave ourselves into the community fabric, we need to be a part of the solution. Offering this kind of opportunity and this kind of access for kids of this district is something we just couldn’t turn our backs on,” said President & CEO of KCATA, Robbie Makinen.

KCATA will lease 8 vans for the district’s use for extracurricular activities.

With no special licensing to drive, the vans will be operated by teachers, parents and even coaches.

“We’ve seen teams, especially in Kansas didn’t get to get a senior year last year, and we couldn’t’ go through this year. This came at the right time, just the problems we have been having,” Athletic Director, Head Football Coach, East High School, Greg Smith.

The district previously partnered with the bus service to provide zero fare trips to students.

The lack of drivers has escalated since the pandemic.

RideKC said they are currently down around 50 drivers.

