Kansas City Public Schools to hold graduation events in July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Graduation ceremonies will take place the week of July 20 for students in the Kansas City Public Schools system.

The district made the announcement Thursday.

“The overwhelming preference of our students and families includes a semblance of live, in-person graduations when it is safe to do so. We have taken this feedback to heart, as we know this time of celebration and accomplishment is an important milestone in our students’ lives,” a district spokesperson said in a statement.

It will be up to each individual high school to schedule when and where their school’s ceremony will take place.

Virtual or drive-in ceremonies are still an option if advice from government and health officials changes.

You can view updates on the KCPS website here.