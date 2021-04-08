Kansas City Public Schools to hold in-person graduation at Arrowhead Stadium this June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools announced Thursday it will hold its commencement ceremonies at Arrowhead Stadium this June.

KCPS’ 2021 seniors will celebrate their graduation at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs on June 3-4.

The district hasn’t released any further details yet, but FOX4 has reached out to get more information.

Last year, Kansas City Public Schools’ class of 2020 had their graduations delayed by several weeks, but those seniors did get to have in-person ceremonies. The district held several mini graduations over the span of three weeks, with students put into small groups and guests limited.

KCPS isn’t the only school going big for graduation this year. The University of Missouri-Kansas City announced its graduates will have in-person commencement at Kauffman Stadium in May.

Like many other schools and colleges, UMKC’s graduation ceremonies were virtual last year.