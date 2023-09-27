KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite higher assessed property values in Jackson County, Kansas City Public Schools decided not to roll back the school mill levy Wednesday night.

KCPS voted 7-0 to approve $4,9599 as the 2023 tax levy, which is where it has been for many years.

“The way we are doing this is a change from the way we did it for the last decade or longer, recognizing that we are asking a lot of our public,” one school board member said at the meeting Wednesday night.

Keeping the mill levy the same as property values go up means the district will get a windfall.

They’re splitting a large portion of those extra funds for deferred maintenance and other projects.

The operating budget will see a small increase.