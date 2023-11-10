KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season is officially here, and for a few Kansas City radio stations that means one thing: Christmas music.

KC 102.1 switched to 24/7 holiday music Friday morning.

It’s the second year in a row the local station has flipped to full-time Christmas tunes on Nov. 10 with several weeks still to go until the big day.

The station has been holding a contest, asking listeners to call in and guess when they’d officially switch. The closest guess won a $500 prize.

KC 102.1 is the first Kansas City radio station to make the switch to holiday hits this year.

If you’re looking for even more Christmas music, you won’t have to wait long. Just before Thanksgiving, 94.9 KCMO will also shake things up.

The radio station will switch to Christmas at 8 a.m. Nov. 22, according to a countdown on their website.