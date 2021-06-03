Kansas City raises Progress Pride flag over City Hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time, the Progress Pride flag will be flown on Kansas City’s City Hall during Pride Month.

According to the city, historians have confirmed that it is the first time the flag will be flown on any government building in Missouri.

The raising of the flag was organized by the city’s LGBTQ Commission, Councilman Eric Bunch, Councilwoman Andrea Bough, City Manager Brian Platt, the Parks Department and the KC Proud Employee Resource Group.

The colors of the Progress Pride flag also represent the Trans community and Black and Brown LGBTQ community in Kansas City.

“I remember attending my first Pride and seeing Pride flags everywhere I remember how exhilarating it felt to now longer be alone,” Moon Glasgow Brown. Chair of the KCMO LGBTQ Commission, said.

“The City is proud to lead in this effort of representation and visibility for the LGBTQ Community who call Kansas City and Missouri home,” the City said.

Before the raising of the flag, Glasgow Brown, Justice Horn, Vice Chair of KCMO LGBTQ Commission, and Bough spoke to the media and offered remarks.

“We fly this flag to represent our continued fight for deliberation of our community,” Glasgow Brown said. “To my younger siblings who feel like I once felt, this flag is for you.”

City Hall will join other buildings in Kansas City in lighting up with Pride throughout the month of June.

