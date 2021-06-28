Kansas City ranked best barbecue city in America, lawn care company says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In case Kansas Citians needed more proof, a lawn care company released a study ranking KC as the best city in the country for barbecue.

In addition to No. 1 overall, LawnStarter also said Kansas City had the best quality out of all other cities.

KC ranked middle of the road for access with apparently less top-rated restaurants and smokehouses per capita. However, the city did well in number of official events.

Quality was based on award-winning restaurants and chefs as well as “master-level” competitions and fan ratings.

Want to know who came in after Kansas City? How about which metro suburb also ranked among the best? Here are the top 10 in the list:

Kansas City, Mo. Chicago Houston Cincinnati Memphis, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky St. Louis New York Minneapolis Overland Park, Kansas

Despite St. Louis’ 7th place ranking, it tied for last place for number of barbecue festivals.

The study was taken out of the top 199 largest U.S. cities.