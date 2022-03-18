KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When you hop in the car, what’s the first thing you do?

Most would say turn the ignition, buckle up and drive.

But a new survey conducted by Utires shows many drivers have added a fourth step to their driving routines: turning to their GPS to map driving routes.

In fact, Kansas City ranks 9th for drivers who are most dependent on their GPS, but experts worry this new habit may lead to dangerous and distracted driving.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize just how much time they’re spending on it,” said Matt Zajechowski, director of media relations for marketing agency North Star Inbound.

“That was one of the big takeaways across a lot of the cities that we analyzed, that people are saying that they are extremely likely to get lost without their GPS, and a lot of people think that they can’t go more than a week without using it while driving.”

According to the survey, Kansas City is not alone in its GPS fixation, with over half of the country dependent on GPS services for travel at least once a week or more.

Data shows the majority of GPS users are trying to outsmart their GPS as they drive, with 60% of respondents admitting to unsafe driving in order to beat the GPS travel time.

Over 70% of respondents reported they race to beat their estimated arrival times, but only 43% are routinely successful at beating the system. And even if you’re lucky enough to beat the computer, data shows 66% of drivers are saving a mere 30 minutes or less of travel time, leading some to question whether or not the race is worth it.

“What we found in the survey is people are actually trying to beat the projections in their GPS, so people are driving more aggressively and faster as a result of it,” Zajechowski said.

“I think a lot of it (the purpose of the survey) is to bring light to the usage and then to also talk about, like what people can do to either ease off their GPS reliance, or how to use it more safely so that you’re not putting yourself or others in danger while you’re driving.”

Aside from reckless driving, GPS systems can be frustrating, especially if you’re driving in an area with little to no signal, if the directions constantly reroute, if the directions are inaccurate or unclear, or when the GPS doesn’t give you enough time to comprehend the directions.

As a result, data shows many GPS users feel their navigation system becomes more distracting than helpful on the road, but over half admit to getting distracted and using it anyway.

Survey results show 47% of respondents feel their GPS is more distracting than traffic, 41% said it’s more distracting than music, 37% said it’s worse than road conditions, and 19% of respondents believe their navigation system is more distracting than passengers.

Additionally, 44% admit to programming the GPS as they are driving.

Despite distractions, residents continue to use navigation systems, with nearly 2 in 5 respondents experiencing an accident while using their GPS and about half experiencing road rage during usage.

“There are a lot of people that use it safely and it’s a great service for them, but I think it’s also contributing to accidents,” Zajechowski said.

How to use GPS safely

Zajechowski said studies like these are important for raising awareness about the habits people don’t think could harm them, but could likely increase their risk of being involved in a crash.

He said there are several ways people can begin to use their GPS systems in a way that benefits themselves, as well as other drivers on the road.

“If you’re trying to use your GPS less, they (AAA) suggest to try to memorize the route before you leave, or at least becoming more familiar with it,” he said.

“That could be anything from looking at an old school map, or I know a lot of times, for me, maybe just Google maps, and take the route, itself, and just become more familiar with it so you’re less likely to look at your phone or be focused on your GPS.”

Other tips and tricks include following road signs and if you get lost, pulling over and asking for directions, as well as programming your GPS system prior to getting in the car.

Zajechowski said one of the most helpful things you can do is unmute the sound functionality on the GPS to ensure your eyes remain on the road.

“I think we find a lot of drivers are getting confused while directions are actually up, and they’re driving, and then they’re reacting too late, so it’s making them kind of drive differently than they intended to on the route,” Zajechowski said. “I think that goes back to familiarizing yourself with the route beforehand.”

For more information on how to practice safe GPS usage while driving, visit I Drive Safely’s website.