KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A blistering heat wave is sweeping through the Kansas City Metro area as temperatures continue to rise.

In fact, Kansas City has the highest heat index in the country today, at 110 degrees. It is also the first time this year, that Kansas City has hit the 100 degree mark.

The temperature reached 105 degrees today and this is the first day of a heat wave that is expected to bring temperatures in the high 90s and potentially triple digits.

Heat index numbers are also expected to remain in the triple digits until Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning was issued today in Kansas City until 10 p.m. on Thursday due to the high temps. There is expected to be a slight drop in temperature on Friday.