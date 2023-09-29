KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City, Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and Kansas City Police Department have received a $500,000 federal grant to address a growing problem.

The two-year grant will focus on reducing and solving non-fatal shootings in Kansas City.

Non-deadly shootings have decrease slightly, according to a statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and Police Chief Stacey Graves, but every year over 500 people are victims of a shooting in Kansas City.

The city, prosecutor’s office and police department worked together earlier this year to apply for the grant, proposing new initiatives to address Kansas City’s high rate of non-deadly shootings.

The grant calls for creating an “Assault Team” or “A-Team” to improve investigations and solve more non-fatal shootings.

“This is the same type of collaboration that once reduced our violence levels to historic lows,” Peters Baker said in the statement. “These funds will be a foundation for a new partnership to address the too-high violence in our community.”

The Bureau of Justice Assistance only awarded grants to a handful of cities, according to Peters Baker and Graves.

“We are thankful for the award of this grant and very encouraged by the great example of partnership in this process,” Graves said. “Kansas City is safer, and those that commit violent crime are more likely to be held accountable when we all work together.”