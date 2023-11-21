KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has proven to be among the best when it comes to equality for the LGBTQ community for the third straight year.

The Human Rights Campaign announced the City of Kansas City received a perfect score of 100 on their Municipal Equality Index.

It is the only nationwide assessment of LGBTQ equality regarding municipal policies, laws and services.

The City is recognized for non-discrimination laws, equality for the municipality as an employer, equality in municipal services, representation in law enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ equality.

“I am proud Kansas City received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index for the third year in a row,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. As we continue to see issues facing our community, particularly discrimination and LGBTQ rights under assault, Kansas City government is working each day to ensure everyone feels safe and welcomed. As a result, our community is an example for other cities around the country.

“Our work does not stop here. I will continue to work alongside my colleagues at City Hall and LGBTQ community leaders to continue creating inclusive policies.”