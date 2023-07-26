KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Waking up on Wednesday morning in Kansas City felt as if it was already lunch time before the sun rose with temperatures hovering in the 80s.

Conditions this warm this early aren’t customary. In fact, the overnight low was higher than it’s been on any day since 2006 according to the FOX4 Weather team.

Kansas City just had our WARMEST overnight low temp since 2006 — 82°. That’s a big head start for temps today to approach 100°. @fox4kc @fox4wx #KCwx #MOwx #KSwx pic.twitter.com/Sk6P440Iw2 — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) July 26, 2023

The temperature on July 26, 2006, was also 82. Here’s a sampling of the warmest overnight lows since the turn of the millennium:

82 degrees: July 26, 2023 | July 20, 2006 | August 1, 2006

81 degrees: August 11, 2021 | June 13, 2022 | June 14, 2022

80 degrees: August 21, 2003 | August 6, 2007 | July 19, 2010 | July 23, 2010 | August 3, 2010 | August 19, 2010 | July 27, 2011 | September 1, 2011

While those readings likely keep the air conditioning running around the clock, they’re a little ways away from the warmest recorded overnight temperatures:

87 degrees: 1930

86 degrees: 1936 and 1954

85 degrees: 1918 and 1934

84 degrees: 1955 and 1964

83 degrees: 1911, 1933, 1939, 1980

The unusually warm start leads to a Heat Advisory that begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and extends through 9 p.m. on Friday. Heat index readings may go as high as 107 at times, which can cause heat illnesses if you don’t take precautions.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids if you have any planned outdoor activities, and try to do any strenuous activity in the early morning or evening when it’s a little cooler. Try to limit your sun exposure and be sure to check on any vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

The metro area has a number of cooling centers open during the heat wave.

OSHA recommends frequent breaks for anyone working in these conditions, and drinking water every 10 to 15 minutes, even if you aren’t thirsty.