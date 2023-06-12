KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Reddit communities have gone dark to protest upcoming changes to the social media platform.

Monday the popular subreddit r/kansascity went dark to protest pricing changes for third-party developers. When readers go online to search for the latest buzz in Kansas City, they see this message:

“In support of third party apps such as the [BaconReader app](https://baconreader.com/) which is developed in Kansas City, /r/kansascity is going private in protest on reddit’s announced changes to their policies regarding reddit API and these third party apps. r/kansascity will return on June 14th.”

Moderators of r/kansascity have set the subreddit as private, meaning only users approved by moderators can view page content and participate in discussion.

What is an API?

An Application Programming Interface, or API, functions as a set of rules that allows two applications to interact with each other.

Many mobile Reddit users access the website’s content through various third-party apps like Apollo and ReddPlanet. These third-party apps use an API like a middleman to let users view community feeds and post online without using the official Reddit app.

Reddit previously offered free access to its API, but earlier this spring the platform announced it would begin charging for access on July 1.

Apollo developer Christian Selig recently took to Twitter to announced the app will shutdown on June 30 due to the Reddit policy change.

Apollo will close down on June 30th. Reddit’s recent decisions and actions have unfortunately made it impossible for Apollo to continue. Thank you so, so much for all the support over the years. ❤️ https://t.co/HOJaLMW8fx — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) June 8, 2023

The new policy changes comes just a few months after Twitter announced a similar crackdown on APIs in February.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 7,000 subreddit pages have restricted community access according to a Twitch Stream tracking the blackout.

Moderators for r/kansascity say the page will return on Wednesday, June 14.