RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person was found dead on Christmas Eve in Raytown, police said.

On Tuesday, police said officers were called to E. 77th Terrace near Raytown Road around 8:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a body lying in a driveway.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased person with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Amber Minor, from Kansas City.

Raytown police have not released any further information about what led to Minor’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.