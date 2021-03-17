Kansas City residents age 65 or older can now call 311 to schedule vaccine appointment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department is making it easier for residents age 65 or older to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kansas City residents in that age group can now call 311 to schedule a vaccination appointment, regardless of whether or not they’ve filled out the city’s online contact form.
“Before moving ahead with scheduling appointments for residents in lower priority tiers, we are first trying to identify and reach Kansas City residents over the age of 65 in all areas of the city who want to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Rex Archer, health department director. “We want no one, especially our older residents, to fall through the cracks of a backlog or in the swarm of people lined up for the vaccination.”
The state of Missouri recently made vaccines available to people in Phase 1B Tier 3, which includes critical infrastructure workers. President Biden has said he intends to make sure all adults in the U.S. are eligible to get in line for a vaccine no later than May 1.
In addition to calling 311, people wanting to schedule a vaccine appointment can also call the Kansas City Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 816-513-1313.