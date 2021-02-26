Kansas City residents brainstorm restoring faded BLM street murals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new push to revive the Black Lives Matter Street murals around the city.

The six murals were created during an effort to combat racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Kansas City still holds the record for biggest city-wide effort in the entire country with six simultaneously-painted murals.

Yet despite asphalt paint, sealant and traction beads, the once vibrant Black Lives Matter murals around the city are still fading.

“Me and about a few thousand other people, we wanted the same thing. We wanted that representation here,” lead organizer, Crissy Dastrup, said. “When we set out to do this, we knew eventually the murals would fade.”

Dastrup is one of four organizers with KC Art on the Block, who brought the massive vision to life.

She said as the BLM cause lives on, so does the effort to keep the murals at their best. The group brainstorming ways to revitalize the project.

“Finding the people is not hard and pulling the team back together, we still have our email database. Those aren’t the challenges. It’s looking how we can fundraise to rebuy supplies and get everybody on the same page with time and place,” Dastrup said. “We are thinking of kind of an annual celebration over the fact that we were able to do this.”

The goal is to continue to drive powerful statements, and not just in the street.

Phase two of revitalization will include incorporating murals focused around the BLM movement going vertical on various buildings around the city.

“I think it’s important to keep it alive. We didn’t do it just for a moment, so we don’t want the cause to fade, I don’t want people to forget our lives matter. We have to make sure the murals are there,” Warren Harvey, lead artist for the 63rd & Troost mural, said.

You can visit the murals at the addresses below:

10th & Baltimore

18th & Vine

31st & Troost

63rd & Brookside Blvd.

63rd & Troost

NW Briarcliff & N. Mulberry Dr.

