Kansas City residents take advantage of gorgeous spring day to escape pandemic cabin fever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While much of the metro remains under a "stay-at-home" order, there are exceptions to the rule allows residents to go outside for fresh air, provided people maintain social distancing.

Gorgeous weather on Wednesday had lots of people heading to area parks to enjoy and shake off some cabin fever.

Graceful ducks floated across the water at Kansas City's Loose Park. Birds were chirping, a woodpecker was hard at work and flowers bloomed everywhere. For families that have been cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic, the sights and sounds of spring were nothing short of refreshing.

"We've just kind of been in survival mode at our house," Renae Strain said. "We usually like to get out and about but haven't been able to do that. But the sun came out this afternoon, so we said, 'Let's go to the park.'"

Jesus Gonzalez has become a stay-at-home dad since his construction job halted. His 1-, 8- and 11-year-old children took this time to explore in the stroller and riding bikes.

"We found out the trails were open, so figured we'd get out here and enjoy while it's 70 degrees," Gonzalez said.

Many cities around the metro have closed playground areas, but sidewalks and trails remain open.

Michael Fitt is about to turn 89. He said he's thankful for space to enjoy some fresh air.

"I live right across the street, so I walk twice a day in the park, and it's just a beautiful park," Fitt said.

Although business restrictions and closures are foreign territory for many of us, Fitt said it's the second time he has experienced it. He grew up in England during World War II.

"There were restrictions then, and I think the main difference is with the virus, you don't really think of dying of it. In the war, we used to think about dying all the time, you know," Fitt said.

But coronavirus is proving dangerous and deadly across the country and here in Kansas and Missouri. As people enjoyed a spring day in the park, many are still trying to do so safely.

"Trying to keep our distance from everybody and wander off the path if someone comes close," Strain said.

And despite how stressful and uncertain everything has been lately, many of the families FOX4 talked to are trying to see the silver lining: the blessing of quality time with family, and being more thankful than ever for their health.