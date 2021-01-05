Kansas City responds to residents’ winter complaints with snowplow game plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City leaders have announced new efforts to better take care of the roads during and after a winter storm, responding to complaints over snow and ice buildup.

Mayor Quinton Lucas acknowledged frustrations directed over Twitter after a big storm on New Year’s Day covered the metro in white. Residents reported horrible street conditions, blocked lanes and more.

“Kansas Citians shouldn’t have to wait storm-to-storm to see the same old thing happen again,” Lucas later told FOX4.

New City Manager Brian Platt reportedly met with the snow operations team after supervising crews as they worked on Jan. 1. Among the new changes include overnight plowing on residential streets, suspending trash and recycling to free up more drivers and using multiple trucks at once to clear several lanes simultaneously.

“Through a smarter and more collaborative deployment of our already available resources, we will be able to deploy an additional 50 trucks and 100 drivers for all future snowstorms,” Platt said in a statement from the City. “We will create a larger, 24-hour plowing operation during storms.”

Here is a full list of changes in the new snowplow game plan, provided by Kansas City:

Increasing the amount of salting during storms

Adding overnight shifts to residential routes

Instituting a more aggressive approach to snow removal on residential streets

Plowing multi-lane arterial streets with multiple trucks working in tandem to make sure the street is fully cleared on the first pass

Assigning all available employees in solid waste and the water department to snow operations during every snow event

Suspending trash and recycling during big storms to make those drivers available for snow plowing

Deploying additional snow removal vehicles throughout snow removal operations

Improving communication and coordination during snow operations

Identifying additional municipal fleet vehicles that can be deployed for snow removal

