KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City businessman pleaded guilty to federal charges, admitting he allowed nearly $2 million worth of methamphetamine and heroin to be distributed through his former restaurant.

The plea means Brian Douglas Smith, 45, admitted he allowed the Kamal M. ElBurki drug trafficking organization to store drugs inside Rockstar Burgers in Kansas City’s West Bottoms. He also admitted he knew drug-traffickers distributed drugs out of the building and stored firearms there.

According to court documents, Smith’s role in the operation was to maintain the building for the drug-traffickers to use.

Smith is one of 17 defendants to either plead guilty, or who are expected to plead guilty, in the scheme.

Smith faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole when he is sentenced. Smith will also be ordered to pay a fine according to court documents.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled for his federal conviction.

Smith was also charged in Platte County in 2019 with domestic assault and armed criminal action for allegedly beating up his ex-girlfriend.

He also faces charges of animal abuse and sex with an animal in Jackson County and has been charged in a 2019 alleged rape and assault at his West Bottoms loft.