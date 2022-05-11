KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City approves dedicating nearly $40 million to resurfacing projects. The city releases details on its new strategy to get hundreds of miles of roads resurfaced.

Crews are finishing up resurfacing 300 lane miles across the city. In the next few weeks, they’ll start working on another 300 miles.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and City Manager Brian Platt met at Linwood and Brooklyn Ave. Wednesday to check out the progress.

They saw piles of asphalt being spread, not to patch potholes, but resurface entire streets.

“It’s very obvious that many of those have not been touched in decades,” Platt said. “So, we have a lot of catching up to do, but what we’re hopeful about is by the end of this summer is probably close to 600 lane miles.”

That would mean 10% of the city’s total 6,000 miles of roads resurfaced and smooth.

Taxpayer Eden Wong drives KC streets every day.

“Do it right or don’t do it at all,” resident, Eden Wong, said.

He’s hit more than his fair share of potholes.

“Lost a tire,” Wong said. “Two weeks later, lost another tire – same pothole.”

Nearly $500 down the drain.

“There’s a lot of roads that need attention and we’re getting to all those roads,” Public Works Director Michael Shaw said. “We actually have more roads than we have money today, but we’re going to continue to work on that.”

Again this year, city council has dedicated nearly $40 million to resurfacing projects.

In 2020, that number was close to $17 million.

“The problem for Kansas City, over all the decades in the past, hasn’t always been that we haven’t spent money on the roads,” Lucas said. “It’s that we haven’t worked smart enough how we’re planning them.”

Lucas said a part of that is improving communication with contractors and utility companies.

“So, for all of you who have always seen a street that’s resurfaced and then a contractor cuts it up right after, you’re seeing less of that and a lot more communication up front,” Lucas said.

The city uses camera technology to show streets in the best and worst conditions. They also use resident feedback to decide which roads will see repairs next.

If you would like to report potholes or neighborhood roads that need to be resurfaced, download the KCMO App, call 311 or click here.

