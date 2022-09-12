KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be challenging to navigate some parts of downtown for the next few weeks while Kansas City’s Street Preservation Program replaces the surfaces of roads that need the help.

The latest area to get attention is the KC Streetcar Route, stretching from Union Station north to River Market.

During the resurfacing work, the KC Streetcar will start and hour later and end service an our earlier through the middle of October:

Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (One-hour early termination)

Monday – Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (One-hour delay start and one-hour early termination)

Thursday: 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. (One-hour delay start)

Friday: 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. (Regular service)

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. (Regular service)

The two exceptions are September 13 and September 25 because of downtown events where they anticipate crowds will need the help getting around.

“[It’s] extremely important,” said Streetcar Grille and Tavern GM Jennifer Hudson. “There’s barely any parking down here. The Streetcar makes it a lot easier for people to get around.”

That’s why Hudson says she tells customer to use the Streetcar all the time, since much of the business is from people who are visiting Kansas City and usually staying in downtown hotels.

She doesn’t think shaving an hour off service late at night won’t impact her business too much.

“I do think it might affect River Market, or bars that are open a little bit later than us,” Hudson said.

That’s where work had already started Sunday night. KC Streetcar Authority Communications Director Donna Mandelbaum said the goal was to figure out how to alter the schedule to get the resurfacing work done but also provide as much service as possible because there are a lot of people who ride the Streetcar in its first and last operating hours.

“We will see a little decrease in our ridership because of that but we’re hoping that this work will be done in a pretty swift fashion and we’re back to our regular hours,” Mandelbaum said.

“The concrete pad that holds the Streetcar rails isn’t being touched, only the asphalt that’s next to that concrete is being resurfaced. As that comes up, so do the white lines that tell drivers how close is too close to the Streetcar. If you do park along the line while it’s being resurfaced, there is a chance you block the Streetcar.

“If you do park on the route, there is increased enforcement and your car will be towed,” Mandelbaum said.

The City of Kansas City tells FOX4 parking restrictions will move along the route as the work progresses with crews putting out signs with enough notice, so drivers know what to expect.

Mandelbaum said it’s important to get the work done before winter weather sets in because resurfacing work can only be done above certain temperatures. Once it gets warm enough, Kansas City will be hosting the Big 12 Tournament, followed quickly by the NFL Draft in April.

