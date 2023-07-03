KEARNEY, Mo. — The last-minute rush to the roadside fireworks stands is on.

The Fourth of July is Tuesday, and many are hopeful to get the coolest fireworks for their celebrations. But there’s also a special emphasis on safety, as emergency room doctors point to the annual uptick in fireworks-related injuries.

Patients with concerns to their eyes, hands and general burns are seeking emergency help. Fireworks retailers are among those urging users to be safe.

“We take fire safety very seriously,” Tina Giammalva, who operates Liberty Discount Fireworks in Kearney, said Monday.

Giammalva’s family has been active in fireworks sales for 13 years. She recommends soaking used fireworks in water for 48 hours and never to hold a firework while lighting it. She also said standing over top of one, instead of standing to the side, is a recipe for disaster.

“Everything should be soaked. If that means you take your hose and soak it down where you’ve lit all the fireworks, to make sure the flame has been put out, that’s what I would recommend you to do,” Giammalva said.

Emergency room doctors said burns are the most common fireworks injury they see. Trauma physicians also see patients with injuries to their hands and eyes from fireworks mishaps.

As of Monday afternoon, the University of Kansas Health System reported seven patients with fireworks-related injuries. Most of them are male. One of them was 15 years old. In 2022, a 5-year-old was seen for an injury.

Fireworks retailers and doctors recommend preventing kids from using fireworks without adult supervision.

Emergency care doctors at University Heath are also seeing upticks in fireworks-based injuries. Dr. Adam Algren, who works in that hospital’s emergency room, said too many injuries occur when users are too close or trying holding them while lighting them.

“Fireworks cause explosions. When something explodes in your hand, it causes a significant blast injury to the hand. That can destroy tissue instantaneously,” Algren said.

Most fireworks dealers in the Kansas City metro can sell through Wednesday evening. They’ll be required to shut down after July 5.