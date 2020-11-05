Kansas City revokes 9ine Ultra Lounge’s liquor license after two shootings in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City officials revoked the liquor license for a nightclub that has seen two shootings this year.

The liquor control board pointed to a pattern of violence at 9ine Ultra Lounge near 40 Highway and Noland Road.

The club was the scene of a mass shooting the night after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win in January. Two people were killed and 15 people were injured. Then in August, four people were shot in the club’s parking lot.

9ine Ultra Lounge has been closed since that second shooting when the owner of the building filed a temporary restraining order, but city officials said without revoking the liquor license, there are loopholes that could have allowed the club to easily reopen under new ownership.

“If this license was not revoked, someone else could ask for a change of ownership of that business, and they could go in and get a liquor license without going back out for consent from the eligible consenters who are property owners or renters,” said Jim Ready, manager of Kansas City’s regulated industries division.

“It was important to me, on top of that, to make sure there’s a revocation because I believe that the property owners who were most affected by these shootings should have the right to decide if they want to have another liquor license coming into that specific location.”

Kansas City’s liquor control review board held a hearing via Zoom on Wednesday to officially revoke 9ine Ultra Lounge’s liquor license. Four pieces of evidence were permitted, including police reports from the two shootings.

The club’s owner, Alphonzo Hodge, was not present.