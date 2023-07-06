KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether it’s “Swift City” or “Taylor’s Town,” Kansas City is going to look a little different in honor of the superstar’s concerts this weekend.

The small changes will have Kansas City glowing in a “lavender haze” as megastar Taylor Swift returns for two shows at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s the first time Swift has performed in Kansas City since September 2018. With nearly five years between visits, Kansas City is truly Taylor’s town this weekend.

City Skyline

Everyone will know Taylor’s in town, simply by looking at Kansas City’s skyline this weekend.

City Hall and other buildings that are known to glow red to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs will turn purple to welcome Swifties to town.

Union Station

Union Station will also light up and glow with a lavender haze in honor of “The Eras Tour” at Arrowhead Stadium Friday and Saturday nights. The lights will be on from sunset to sunrise.

The landmark is hosting a weekend of fun dedicated to the pop icon.

It includes a Laser Taylor Swift show in the Planetarium and two new AlphaLit installations for Swifties to use for photo backdrops.

Fans visiting Union Station are asked to park in the West Yards Garage adjacent to Union Station.

KCI Airport

Kansas City International Airport even caught the Swift vibes.

A spokesperson for KCI Airport said an exterior wall of the new parking garage has changeable lighting. It will be illuminated in purple ahead of this weekend’s concerts.

Look for it if you are picking up or dropping off anyone at KCI Airport this weekend.

The concerts are even more special for fans because “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” (hence the purple theme) will be available at midnight — just hours before she takes the stage for her first concert at Arrowhead.