Kansas City Royals agree to $9M, 2-year deal with outfielder Michael A. Taylor

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly for the out on Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outfielder Michael A. Taylor and the Kansas City Royals agreed Wednesday to a $9 million, two-year contract covering 2022 and ’23.

Taylor can earn $250,000 annually in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 325, 375, 425, 475 and 525 plate appearances. He would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

Taylor has a $1.75 million base salary this year, and has earned $900,000 of $1 million in available bonuses for plate appearances. The 30-year-old is batting .244 in his first season with the Royals with 12 homers, 52 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

An eight-year veteran who spent his first seven seasons with Washington, Taylor has a .239 career average with 65 homers, 236 RBIs and 91 steals in 118 tries. He is among the top-rated defensive outfielders in the majors.

