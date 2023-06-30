KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer received a hero’s welcome at Friday night’s Royals-Dodgers game.

Officer Matt DeLoux saved a young boy from choking back in May while visiting Kauffman Stadium with his young son.

They, along with hundreds of other children, were there for School Day at the K, which is an event for metro kids to watch science experiments on the field before taking in a Royals game.

“My day-to-day job, I’ve trained enough for it and do it consistently. It’s second nature,” he said.

Ryker, a 10-year-old boy, was choking on a chocolate bar. He went up to DeLoux, who was off duty at the time, in the parking lot and indicated he needed help. The officer had previously saved his own son from choking years ago and immediately jumped into action. Within a minute of putting his arm around Ryker’s abdomen and hitting his back, the candy dislodged from his throat.

To honor DeLoux’s quick thinking, the Royals and Blue Cross Blue Shield gave him the Answering the Call award, which is given to six first responders in the Kansas City area each year who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Not only that, but DeLoux got to do something many baseball fans can only dream of: throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

“I’m pretty nervous, I’ll be honest, but I just hope I do okay,” he said ahead of the big moment.

Before that happened though, the officer and his family got a private tour of the Royals Clubhouse from Brian Sweeney, a pitching coach for the team.

They were then taken around Kauffman Stadium to get professional photos.

When the clock struck 7 p.m., it was time to head to the field for the first pitch. However, what DeLoux didn’t realize was that a special visitor awaited him in the dugout: Ryker, the young boy whose life he saved.

Ryker served as DeLoux’s catcher. The touching moment seen by the many attending Friday night’s game, and hopefully serves as a reminder that when you do good things, good things happen to you.

“It’s been really awesome. I never thought I would get to do any of this,” he said. “Once in a lifetime, really.”