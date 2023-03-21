KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are ready for Opening Day and have a way to get all fans involved in the excitement.

The Royals drafted Price Chopper for a little Opening Day fun.

Every Price Chopper will sell hot dog meals for $5 on Thursday, March 30. The meals include a hot dog, chips, and a Pepsi. The deal will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All proceeds from sales of the meal deals will benefit Royals Charities and Harvesters.

Fans who bite on the Opening Day meal deal will also score a 20% off coupon to buy tickets to a future Royals game.

Sluggerrr plans on dropping by a few Price Chopper locations and will also give away Royals t-shirts during the Opening Day fun.

Tickets are still available for Opening Day for fans who are considering going to the ballpark.

The Royals host the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m., but fans will want to arrive early.

Brothers Osborne will hold a pregame concert from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.