KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Angela Simpson owns the Colorful Creations Salon in Kansas City and has more than two decades of experience in the beauty industry.

“I’ve always had a passion for hair myself as a kid,” Simpson said.

And now, she’s turning that passion into inspiration for the next generation of stylists by giving them the skills they need to have a successful career.

“Up styles, prom styles, it’s not just braiding,” Simpson described. “Silk presses, how to hold a flat iron.”

She created the Kids Hair Academy for students ages 6 to 17 and runs it out of her Kansas City salon.

The goal is help aspiring stylists master different techniques they can build upon before cosmetology school.

“We teach you how to actually do the skill, so that way we’re grooming them to get paid in the future,” Simpson said. “I see a lot of myself in them.”

Simpson and her staff of licensed instructors take kids of all backgrounds through a series of one-hour classes where they learn new skills on different hair textures each week.

She says the young stylists take away more lessons than just how to do hair and makeup and exude a new self-confidence and sense of purpose after taking classes at the academy.

“I teach them how to talk, I teach them how to build confidence, how to be confident and not to be like the person next to you,” Simpson explained.

“You know, be yourself.”

If you’re interested in signing your student up for classes or want to help sponsor a student’s tuition, visit thekidshairacademy.com