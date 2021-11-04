Kansas City school district extends Thanksgiving break for teachers, students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District decided to give staff and students a longer Thanksgiving break.

The school board approved a plan Wednesday to cancel classes on Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23. That means teachers and students will have an entire week off around the Thanksgiving day holiday.

“I hope this change will give everyone more time during a season where many of us look forward to reconnecting and recharging,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said in a letter sent to families.

Bedell said the change was made after speaking with staff during recent engagement sessions.

“As we’ve navigated quarantines, substitute teacher shortages, transportation challenges and more, their commitment hasn’t wavered, and neither has yours. As partners in education, you have worked with us, made sacrifices and shown patience and grace throughout these challenges. We know it hasn’t been easy,” Bedell wrote.

The district is also providing child care for families who can’t take the entire week off from work or other responsibilities. Bedell said KCPS will offer the child care through Camp Fire, Boys & Girls Club, The YMCA, the Upper Room and Turn the Page.

The child care is free and will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 23. The school district will send out information on how to sign up for child care in the near future.

The change will not impact the last day of school in the district, according to Bedell’s letter. That remains scheduled for May 27, 2022.