Volunteers gathered Thursday to pack thousands of backpacks for local kids.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City School District is looking to give back to the community.

Kansas City Public Schools is partnering with public health providers to give out free backpacks and school supplies to students.

The event, Summerfest, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 at East High School, the school district website announced on its Facebook page.

The event will be drive-thru only and you can register here.