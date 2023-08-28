Editor’s Note: Details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City security guard accused of sexually assaulting women this summer is facing charges.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Brandon Wells with first-degree rape or attempted rape and first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy. Wells also faces two counts of kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault.

According to court records, on Aug. 1, Kansas City police officers responded to a reported sex offense. A victim told police that she had got into an argument with her boyfriend at 4 a.m. and left their house. She walked past a vacant apartment building in the area of E. 9th Street and Benton Boulevard, when she grabbed a recycling bin to carry her belongings because the bag she was carrying began to rip.

A security guard, later identified as Wells, pulled his vehicle toward her. He told her to put the bin back. She complied, and he soon placed her in handcuffs and lifted her shirt, then pulled at her pants. He forced her to perform sex acts on him and told her not to tell on him. The victim later identified Wells as her attacker.

On Aug. 10, according to court records, Kansas City police found calls for service that led them to a second victim. The calls had been logged from Wells’ phone.

Body camera footage from KCPD officers who initially responded to the scene showed Wells had detained the second victim for trespassing near E. 10th Street and Benton Boulevard. The second victim told police that after the KCPD officers were called off to another scene, Wells drove her to the Waffle House on Front Street and raped her by the dumpster in the parking lot.

Surveillance video from the Waffle House showed Wells’ vehicle arriving with a detained woman shortly after KCPD officers left the initial scene. Surveillance video showed Wells talk to the woman in the back seat, drive her around back to the dumpster, and remove her from the back seat shortly before arguing and screaming is heard.

Court records say the second victim told Wells “no” multiple times and was “balling.” She felt that she was in a situation that she could not handle. She said she was emotionally distraught and could not eat or talk to anyone what happened.

On Aug. 15, Wells called and spoke to Kanas City police from a phone number with a Florida area code. He stated he would turn himself in when he was ready and refused to give his location.

Well was taken into custody in Florida on Aug. 16. He is awaiting extradition from Florida, and remains in custody on a $500,000 cash bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.