Kansas City seeks help to clean up more trash piling up in neighborhoods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s been a big increase in trash along the city’s highways and neighborhoods.

Work crews are spending more time cleaning up litter and illegal dumping.

Public Works Director Michael Shaw says the city had more than 200 workers out last week picking up several hundred tons of garbage that were illegally dumped throughout Kansas City.

To encourage citizens to get involved in outdoor clean-up, the city has started a free “blue bag” program, where citizens can get specially marked blue bags, with the KC logo on them, to pick up litter and trash.

These bags will not count against a household’s weekly two bag trash limit and will be picked up by city crews for free.

“The blue bag only consists of trash you are picking up around your community, not the garbage out of your house,” Charles Johnson, a 3rd District advocate, said. “I can still understand citizens’ concerns of increasing the two bag limit to three, four, whatever, for the garbage that is coming out of your house. I think that does need to be addressed.”

Johnson organized 60 volunteers last weekend to fill up blue bags with garbage, which were then hauled away by city crews.

Any Kansas Citian can get as many bags as they need from their local Community Action Network (CAN) center or neighborhood cleanup coordinator.

There will be a cleanup event in Kansas City’s Marlborough neighborhood Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Several others are scheduled across the city in the coming weeks.

