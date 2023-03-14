KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city’s fountains will be turned on next month.

City leaders will join the City of Fountains Foundation to celebrate the group’s 50-years of supporting Kansas City landmarks.

The ceremony will take place in Mill Creek Park at Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Mill Creek Parkway on April 14. It will begin at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

KC Parks says the majority of the public fountains across the city will be turned on next month, but there are always a few that need repairs.